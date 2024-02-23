Podcast Host Bobbi Althoff Opens Up on Explicit Video Circulating Online

Bobbi Althoff, a 26-year-old podcast host known for her celebrity interviews, took to Instagram on Wednesday to address a sexually explicit video featuring her likeness that has been trending on various corners of the internet. Denying any involvement, Althoff stated, “The reason I’m trending is 100% not me and is definitely AI-generated.”

Despite platform rules prohibiting nonconsensual nudity, the video, generated by artificial intelligence, circulated on X for several days, marking Althoff as the latest victim. This issue has plagued X in recent weeks, with similar AI-generated content targeting celebrities like Taylor Swift, prompting temporary blocks on searches of her name.

In a video post on her Instagram story, Althoff expressed bewilderment, sharing that her team contacted her to verify the authenticity of the video. She emphasized, “Anyway, not me. Sorry to disappoint, but what the f—?”

On X, users exploited the video as clickbait for “engagement farming,” enticing likes and engagement by promising access to the purportedly leaked content. Manipulated content is often utilized by X Premium users to monetize their accounts.

Despite violating X’s policies, “Bobbi Althoff leaks” became a recommended search term on Wednesday. Genevieve Oh, a researcher, revealed that over 40 posts containing the video garnered over 6.5 million views within 24 hours on the site.

X has yet to respond to inquiries regarding measures to address these practices.

For Althoff, online controversies are not unfamiliar territory. Earlier this month, rumors circulated alleging that her recent divorce was linked to an undisclosed relationship with rapper Drake, which she promptly refuted.