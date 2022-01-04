ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of public violence which occurred at Manyunyu Village, Tshanyaugwe, Gwanda on 02 January 2022 at about 0200 hours.

Several suspects from neighbhouring villages armed with axes, machetes, spears, iron bars and knockberries attacked a man (72) and his three sons alleging that they were giving information to the Police on the suspects’ cattle rustling activities.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for the suspects who include, Prince Makhalima, Mehluli Makhalima, Nhlanhla Makhalima, Precautious Makhalima, Mavha Gumbi, Nkomoza Gumbi, as well as other suspects only identified as Lawrence, Mbongeni and Evans among other unnamed suspects.

Zwnews