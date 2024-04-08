The family of the well-known Chitungwiza businessman, Robert Muchineripi Madzamba, affectionately called Coldaz, has put an end to speculation surrounding his passing, stating that he died of heart failure.

Coldaz was renowned for his support in launching the career of dancehall musician Killer T. His establishment, a popular nightspot located at Huruyadzo Shopping Centre in St Mary’s, was a hub of entertainment.

His unexpected demise came a day after visiting his mother in Kuwadzana Extension, sparking various theories about the cause of his death. However, a family member revealed on condition of anonymity that a post-mortem examination confirmed heart failure as the cause.

According to sources close to the family, Coldaz spent his final evening at his family home after bidding farewell to his mother. He complained of discomfort in his feet before retiring to bed. His passing was discovered the next morning when his mother found him unresponsive.

Hundreds gathered at Coldaz Nite Club in St Mary’s to pay their respects to the community figure. Douglas Katsvairo, brother of the late sungura musician John Chibadura, expressed his grief, describing Coldaz as a supportive presence in both personal and communal matters.

Despite attempts to reach Killer T for comment, he remained unavailable. The dancehall artist had previously acknowledged Coldaz’s significant role in his career, incorporating the businessman’s name into some of his songs as a mark of gratitude.