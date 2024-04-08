Political commentator Ibbo Mandaza says one of his members of staff whom he described as ‘daughter’ (mwana wangu) has been abducted, sexually abused and dumped by the roadside.

“It has become to our notice, albeit in the worst circumstances imaginable when one of my members of staff and indeed mwana wangu of 19 years of age was abducted along Mazowe Street while walking to work at 8 am last Thursday.

“She was rendered unconscious by some substance sprayed on her, and then sexually abused before left on the roadside to fend for herself,” he says.

Mandaza questions police silence in similar issues which he claims to be rampant.

“This is shocking and shameful enough, but to discover as we have that this criminal practice is rampant, and yet ZRP are silent about it, is alarming.

“We want action now and the media must do its work,” he posted on his X handle.

After being implored not take it political, Mandaza said:

“Please don’t be so callous; of course, it becomes political if the state fails in it responsibility to safeguard the citizens, especially our children.”

Mandaza a politician, academic and government critic came to the fore during the 1990s when he was the Editor in Chief of the now defunct The Mirror newspaper.

He is said to have lost the paper after it was said to have been taken over by members of the security service.

Recently, Mandaza’s Robert Mugabe lecture (conducted on Zoom platform) was allegedly hacked by suspected state agents who posted pornographic material on the site.

Zwnews