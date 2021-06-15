The Falcon Air aircraft which landed yesterday at Hwange National Park Airport is billed to service regional and domestic holiday resorts.

The aircraft is owned by the District Development Fund, who have also expressed commitment to introduce similar services linking all tourism resorts.

Apparently, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority expressed pleasure over the introduction of the flight.

“We are elated to announce the signing of the MoU between the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) & the District Development Fund (DDF)!

“This MoU sees the introduction of Falcon Air into Hwange National Park providing key connectivity,” said ZTA yesterday after the signing-in ceremony.

Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndhlovu urged the tourism Marketing Executives on this inaugural flight to aggressively promote the new packages, in both local and international source markets.

-Zwnews