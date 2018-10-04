LATEST News: VP Constantine Chiwenga reappears following “stroke, major health scare” report

HARARE: Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga who was said to be in hospital following stroke related health complications is alive and back at work.

He appeared at Zanu Pf headquarters for a politburo meeting today, Thursday 4 October, looking well and good alongside President ED and VP Mohadi.

Before that, Zimbabwe news portals quoted government officials who said “Chiwenga had collapsed after suffering a minor stroke on Tuesday.”

The sources went on to say the former military strongman was briefly admitted at a private hospital in Harare.

More details to follow…