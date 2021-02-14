Renowned journalist has revisited the day he warned MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai that James Maridadi was an infiltrator planted in the movement on a spying mission on behalf of ZANU PF.

Tsvangirai had made Maridadi his spokesperson, a post that drew Maridadi, an alleged ZANU PF intelligence person closer to the former trade unionist.

“On this day, I told Morgan Tsvangirai for the 3rd time that his spokesman James Maridadi was a plant.

“He joked about it, and James claims that Tsvangirai told him what I had said about him being a plant.

He says Maridadi only responded two years after Tsvangirai’s death.

“10 years after I 1st told Tsvangirai that Maridadi was a plant, Maridadi eventually responded 2 years after Tsvangirai’s death.

“I told James that Tsvangirai was no longer there to speak for himself.

“James is now Mnangagwa’s ambassador to Senegal!”

-Zwnews