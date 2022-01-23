Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has implored Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to repeal the Cyber Security law as per his promise before coming to power.

President Hichilema was vocal on dealing with draconian pieces of legislation like the Cyber Security Act once elected into office.

“They have temporarily taken away your freedom of speech and expression through the rushed Cyber Security bill to stop you questioning their incompetence and corruption.

“Our first task once you elect us this August will be to repeal this bad law,” said Hichilema at the time.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono has implored Hichilema to honour his promise.

“Good Morning President

@HHichilema. How far with this promise of repealing the Cyber Security Law?

It is now 6 months since you were elected.

“These laws are used by regimes elsewhere to oppress their citizens giving Zambia as an example.

Please deliver on this promise for Africa,” says Chin’ono.

The previous Zambian government under the then President Edgar Lungu had been using the law to persecute opposition.

The Cyber Security law had been one of the most abused piece of legislation.

Zwnews