Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has lambasted the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration for presiding over a sinking nation because of corruption.

He says the state of affairs in the country is not pleasing adding that the sufferings of the masses motivates him to expose corruption.

“This is why I fight and expose corruption daily! Millions of helpless Zimbabweans in townships have no access to clean drinking water due to ZANUPF LOOTING!

“The Water Act states that ZANUPF government is responsible for providing water sources not council as some ignorantly believed,” he says.

He also bemoans the state of Chendambuya Police Station saying its dilapidated state is a true reflection of what happens in a country where the ruling party elites steal, loot and plunder the country’s wealth!

Chin’ono adds that his fight against corruption is not all about himself, but is doing it for other Zimbabweans as well.

“As I always say, the story is not about Hopewell Chin’ono, it is about the millions who have no drinking water, the millions without jobs, the many dying without hospital care!” He adds.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono is out of jail on bail after he was arrested few weeks ago on allegations of trying to defeat the course of justice.

Chin’ono has been investigating and exposing corruption by those in high offices, and at one time, ZANU-PF acting Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa threatened him with unspecified action, accusing him of trying to tarnish Mnangagwa’s good image.

-Zwnews

