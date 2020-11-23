The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T Masvingo province has nominated Elias Mudzuri as their presidential candidate for the forthcoming extraordinary congress slatted for December despite there being an internal memorandum to all provinces from secretary general Douglas Mwonzora stopping all nomination processes.

The shelving of nomination processes by Mwonzora has drawn scorn from the MDC-T extraordinary congress delegates and members of the National Council of Masvingo province who view the move as the biggest betrayal to the democratic principles and values of the party.

At a press conference held last weekend at the party’s provincial headquarters in Rhodene, MDC-T delegates led by de facto chairperson Festus Dumbu said that they would want to be given a chance to choose their own candidate and not be dictated upon by either Mwonzora or Khupe.

The resolutions had initially affirmed support for Mudzuri before being edited to leave out the name of their preferred presidential candidate. Dumbu, however, told TellZim News that they had a candidate whom they wanted and no one will rob them of a chance at nomination.

“We have our own candidate whom we would like to nominate once given a chance. We will not put the name in our resolutions at the moment but we do not want people who go against the National Council resolutions. “The nomination process is not in the constitution but it is a decision which was made by the National Council thereby making it a policy which must be followed. No one individual has the power of going against the National Council resolution be it Mwonzora or Khupe,” said Dumbu.

The Dumbu-led team said it had full rights to participate in the nomination process to choose the late Tsvangirai’s successor as a province and would not be bullied by power-hungry fraudsters.

