Prophet Passion Java was humiliated in Mutare after his clothes were soiled by a Zanu PF youth official on Friday, who accused him of not respecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

There was drama near Java’s church premises in the eastern border city when controversial Zanu PF youth chairperson for ward 11, Heaven Chihono, popularly known as “Shorty”, pounced on Java.

After committing the offence, Chihono ran into the crowd and disappeared.

Chihono said had been sent by his “superiors” to attack Java for not respecting Mnangagwa.

He accused Java of showing off and not respecting Mnangagwa’s government.

“My brother, I was working on orders from my superiors,” Chihono told this journalist. “This was the reason why there was no much resistance, we told some bouncers from here in Mutare that we would come after them. “I took brake fluid oil, mud, water and urine and I put it in one bottle, then I soiled him. He is not respecting our president.” “I disarmed one of the guards, I took his pistol. “I do not think he is trained. I then returned his pistol after I soiled his boss.”

Soon after the incident, Java went to Mutare Central Police Station to request for protection as he headed for interviews with a local radio station.

Java was also escorted by a local bouncer, Clyde Jani, a close confidant of Sports deputy minister Tino Machakaire.

Zanu PF youth chairperson Tawanda Mukodza yesterday condemned the wayward behaviour of the party youth.

“Zanu PF is an ideological party,” Makodza said. “We don’t condone such behaviour. We don’t do such behaviour in the name of the party. “If it is true that he is using the name of the party to do such things, we are going to take disciplinary action against him. “We are always talking of discipline in our meetings, but let me find out first what happened on the ground and carry out our own investigation. “I don’t lead rebels.”

Java has been drawing huge crowds at funerals and public places since his arrival into the country last week to mourn his friend Ginimbi.

the standard

