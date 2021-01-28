Chinese born DR Xiaomei Havard enters mainstream SA politics

The appointment of Chinese born Xiaomei Havard to replace the humble late South African politician Jackson Mthembu has become a controversial issue after it emerged the Chinese-South African business woman was last year listed by the ANC Integrity Commission as one of 23 members suspected of “corruption, mismanagement, or other acts of misconduct,“ according to a local online news portal.

The Asian ANC member has, after a concerted effort competing in the party’s National Assembly run-off elections, finally won a seat in Parliament.

Havard’s inclusion in the ANC’s 230 seats makes it the first time in South African history that the National Assembly includes a naturalised citizen of Chinese origin.

According to her online biography, Havard hails from Henan, a province in central China.

She has been a member of the ruling ANC since 2004. Havard holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Johannesburg.

With so many negative conspiracy theories and reports of “Chinese occupation of Africa, her appointment has raised a lot of complains as locals see this as another sign that South Africa, like the rest of Africa, is now firmly in the hands of the Chinese.”

Meanwhile, the ruling ANC party has rebuked what the party calls xenophobic attacks directed at Havard.

Reactions:

There's a weakness in the South African Constitution.

No naturalised foreigner should qualify to be a public representative.

Only native South Africans should qualify.#PutSouthAfricansFirst pic.twitter.com/INaeya6q5A — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) January 27, 2021

If a black person born in China can never be a member of the Chinese Parliament. Why does SA allow Chinese born person to be a member of the SA parliament and make laws for South Africans. — Vuyo Zungula MP 🇿🇦 (@ZungulaVuyo) January 28, 2021

You won't see a black man in this cabinet not in this lifetime or ever. It was the DA in Tshwane now it's ANC are our SAn political parties captured by the Chinese. pic.twitter.com/fe8msfCdNC — 💯👌🏽💫💥 (@Lucas_Hase) January 28, 2021