Renowned Bulawayo family doctor and physician, Dr Cherifa Sururu, has died.

Dr Sururu succumbed to Covid-19 at Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday night.

Dr Sururu, operated several surgeries across the country’s second largest city and was one of the pioneers in Zimbabwe to major in family medicine.

Apparently, his death follows the passing on of two other medical doctors a few days ago.

Dr Obert Taona Mhere, a Harare doctor and Professor James Hakim also succumbed to Covid 19.

Announcing the death of Prof Hakim, fellow Medical practitioner, Dr Norman Matara said the passing on of Dr Hakim is a great loss to the nation.

“We have lost a great Professor of Medicine, a teacher, researcher, and above all a humble and good person.

“This is a huge loss for the nation.

“Go well Prof, your contribution to science and medicine will forever be invaluable. Broken heart.”

Apparently, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni, told CITE that Dr Sururu’s death was devastating as he was a medical practitioner who treated his patients with love.

“He was so much dedicated to his craft and was a professional, which is why people called him their family doctor.

“Dr Sururu’s death is a sign that the Covid-19 pandemic knows no boundaries and cuts across various lines, socially, tribally, professionally. I urge people to continue safeguarding themselves against the virus,” he said.

