SOUTH AFRICAN Jazz and opera music vocalist Sibongile Khumalo has passed on. The renowned composer and cultural activist died from a stroke aged 63.

She touched many hearts with her exceptionally talented musical voice making her a true South African icon who transcended generations through her music and influence.

According to television producer and radio broadcaster Khanyi Magubane, the songstress passed away Thursday morning after suffering a stroke. Writing on micro-blogging platform Twitter, Magubane said,

BREAKING NEWS: Jazz and Opera Icon, Musician and Vocalist par excellence, Composer and Cultural Activist Sibongile Khumalo has passed away following a stroke, aged 63. Death be not proud. Our weeping has turned into a daily melody of the brokenhearted. #RIPSibongileKhumalo.

Meanwhile, South Africans have taken to social media to express their deep feeling of loss following her death:

@MYANC is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of opera singer and Jazz music legend, Mama Sibongile Khumalo.

Dr Sibongile Khumalo, our very own 'First Lady of Song', succumbed to stroke related complications after a long period of illness. You will be missed Ma'Mngoma

Mam' #SibongileKhumalo was one of the most talented musicians of our time, a true South African gem that touched us through her music. Our deepest condolences to her family and the nation. Lala ngoxolo MaMngoma, Ceng'elihle elintamonde!