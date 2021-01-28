SOUTH AFRICAN Jazz and opera music vocalist Sibongile Khumalo has passed on. The renowned composer and cultural activist died from a stroke aged 63.

She touched many hearts with her exceptionally talented musical voice making her a true South African icon who transcended generations through her music and influence.

According to television producer and radio broadcaster Khanyi Magubane, the songstress passed away Thursday morning after suffering a stroke. Writing on micro-blogging platform Twitter, Magubane said,

BREAKING NEWS: Jazz and Opera Icon, Musician and Vocalist par excellence, Composer and Cultural Activist Sibongile Khumalo has passed away following a stroke, aged 63. Death be not proud. Our weeping has turned into a daily melody of the brokenhearted. #RIPSibongileKhumalo.

 

Meanwhile, South Africans have taken to social media to express their deep feeling of loss following her death:

 