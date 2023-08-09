National Chiefs’ Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira says he is not seeking re-election to the helm of the national traditional leaders’ body at polls that are set for tomorrow.

His current deputy, Chief Mtshane Khumalo of Matabeleland North province, is believed to be one of the front-runners to take over from Chief Charumbira who has served two terms.

The National Chiefs’ Council is meeting in Bulawayo ahead of elections on Thursday, to elect a new Chiefs’ Council president and the deputy who will automatically become Members of Parliament as Senators.

Zwnews