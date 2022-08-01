Dethroned Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has taken a petition to Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) demanding diaspora vote for Zimbabweans abroad.

Chief Ndiweni says so far the petition has been handed over to 75 countries.

“Diaspora petition now handed into 75 countries and many of those are African countries.

“Zimbabwes neighbours Gladly accepted the petition. Last week Chair of African Union accepted the petition and also Chair of SADC Namibia Gladly accepted the diaspora vote petition.

Many Zimbabweans in the diaspora want to vote in the 2023 elections, however it seems they will not be able to do so.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean government says diaspora vote cannot be permitted as requires certain modalities which are currently not available.

However, critics say the government is afraid of diaspora vote as it would sway the outcome against ZANU-PF.

