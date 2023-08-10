One of Zimbabwe’s most celebrated lawyers advocate Thabani Mpofu has urged the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party to stay vigilant and safeguard the voting process on the 23rd of this month.

He emphasizes the importance of focusing on three key elements he termed M.A.G.

1. MAP polling station -Ensure all polling stations are mapped

2. AGENTS for all polling stations and results collation centres- Appoint agents to oversee activities at polling stations and results collation centers.

3. GUARD the transmission process of results -Maintain a watchful eye on the transmission of election results.

Below is the the list of polling agents tasks to perform in order GUARD the transmission of results.

Mpofu also took a swipe at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for forcing Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai leader Douglas Mwonzora to remain on the ballot despite him withdrawing from the race. Whilst doing everything to remove independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere.

“Does anyone understand ZEC? Mwonzora does not want to be on the ballot but ZEC is dragging him, kicking &screaming to a ballot paper that according to ZEC, has not yet been printed.

“Kasukuwere wants to be on the ballot but ZEC is pulling all stops to ensure his exclusion. Stunned,” he says.

Zwnews