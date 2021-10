Eight Prophets of the Johane Masowe eChishanu Jeandayi Sect died in Rushinga on Saturday at a baptism ceremony.

Mashonaland Central Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the incident.

The incident took place at around 2pm at the Hungumwe River which lies at the confluence of Mazowe Tsvinje river when 30 prophets fell into a trance and stampeded into the river.

Congregants managed to rescue the other prophets but 8 drowned in the incident. ZBC