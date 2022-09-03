Despite losing the series 1-2, Zimbabwe’s senior cricket team are on cloud nine and celebrating a slice of history after beating Australia for the very first time Down Under.

Thanks to Ryan Burl (5-10) who set up the historic win by helping the Chevrons bowl out Australia for 141, Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva saw the landlocked southern African nation home by scoring an unbeaten 37 to secure a three-wicket win.

The Chevrons took to Twitter to announce their historic win on Australian soil.

Reads the tweet:

“#3rdODI | Historic! Zimbabwe beat Australia by 3 wickets to record their first win over Australia on Australian soil! Australia however take the series 2-1 – #AUSvZIM | #VisitZimbabwe“.

The triumph comes as a huge moment for Zimbabwe who last beat Australia in 2014.

It is their third victory against the Aussies in cricketing history.

Zwnews