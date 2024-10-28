Teachers union boss Robson Chere has threatened to sue Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe (pictured) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) for unlawful detention and torture.

Chere says he is still on medication after being tortured by state agents.

“I am still going through medical attention from the torture I was subjected to by state agents, perpetrators and enablers of human rights abuse should be accountable to their actions.

“Thank you ZLHR for serving notice of intention to sue,” he says.

This comes after Chere dragged off at plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by suspected state agents, tortured before being detained.

Commenting on his intent to sue, ZLHR director Rose Hanzi said:

“What is most disturbing, is the fact that despite the fact that you could barely walk, when you were handed over to the police, you were the one arrested, instead of those that handed you over.

“Even if torture an international crime is not criminalised in Zimbabwe, at the least, was there no obligation to investigate your situation first before receiving you.

“And you hear someone saying why did you not report to the authorities? Which authority, when those with constitutional obligation to protect human rights – receive reports on crime in this case;

– received a visibly injured person & – did not interrogate how you were injured before receiving,

– and/or released those who brought you to them?”

Zwnews