Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also know as “Hell Commander” has been charged with rape and fraud after he allegedly forged his HIV medical certificate and exposed his South African girlfriend Laisy Ramokone to the incurable disease when he had unprotected sexual intercourse with her.

Trevor will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on November 7 to face charges of rape and fraud.

Trevor also tried in vain to make the charges disappear when he submitted representations to the National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) for the matter to be struck off the court papers.

Text/ Image- Sunday World