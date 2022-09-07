The ruling party ZANU PF is above the moon over President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The party believes the meeting is a historic handshake, which should be celebrated.

“If this is not Breaking News, then what is? Land Reform, Sanctions, regime change plots, name calling, international isolation, Re-engagement and then the handshake all in Kigali, Rwanda. A Statesman will always be the ultimate Man. Zim is a friend to all & enemy to no one,” says ZANU-PF.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has been accused of hypocrisy with critics saying if it was an opposition party leader who met with Blair would have been called a puppet.

Mnangagwa’s top admirer Killer Zivhu says:

“Musangotaura kufadza vanhu , vaiti varungu vana va Satan, the Blair we know is a toilet, nhasi mofarira kuti Blair wamhorosewa, moti Nyika inoinda kupi nevanhu vakadayi chokwadi.”

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says:

“So [email protected] meets with the British ambassador to Zimbabwe, ZANUPF calls him a sell out.

“But if Mnangagwa meets with Tony Blair who imposed sanctions on the ZANUPF elites and invaded Iraqi based on lies, they spent the whole day celebrating about it! ZANUPF is empty.”

Prominent political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya says:

“Around 2001 Zanu PF through its aligned musician called Tambaoga had song that goes; the Blair that I know is a toilet….. And now this!!”

Zwnews