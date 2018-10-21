Cheated man in dock for axing wife’s boyfriend, burning property

By Kelvin Kasiwulaya

A cheated Shurugwi man was recently arraigned before a local Magistrate after he struck the man who slept with his wife with an axe before burning property worth $1,115.

Kudzaishe Pashoma (30) appeared before Shurugwi resident Magistrate Sangster Tavengwa facing charges of assault and malicious damage to property as defined in sections 89 and 140 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23).

Prosecuting ,Bertha Bore told the court that, on October 15 2018 at around 2100hrs and at Sebanga extension in Shurugwi, Kudakwashe Pashoma unlawfully committed an assault upon Abidon Giya whom he accused of sleeping with his wife by striking him once on the left palm with an axe, he went further to burn property belonging to Giya.

The court further heard that, Pashoma took out a wardrobe, bed, blankets, speakers, DVD player and HTC cellphone belonging to Abidon Giya and set them on fire.

Magistrate Tavengwa adjourned the case for sentencing to 22 October 2018.