Armed gang guns down woman as she watches TV with friends

A 30-year-old woman was shot dead by six armed robbers who pounced in while she was in her house watching television with friends.

The deceased Caroline Mhariwa who was in the company of her two female mates Rumbi Mangena and Savy Murombo (53) who had her leg shot gave the robbers $18 before they started ransacking the whole house demanding for more.

Police reports have it that the six unknown assailants on Saturday arrived at Golden Valley farm in Sanyati where two of them entered the house as the other four were blocking the entrance.

The duo started demanding cash and was given $18 before they started ransacking the whole house and called the deceased to her bedroom.

She then proceeded to the bedroom where the thugs were searching for more cash and gave them another $79, much to their displeasure as they expected more.

The gang then shot her dead and proceeded to shoot Murombo’s right leg.

As the gluttonous robbers were about to flee the scene they met Mangena’s husband who had come to collect her while driving a commuter omnibus.

They then robbed him of $170 cash before vanishing.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the six who are still at large.

zwnews