35-year-old Pastor Samson Mukululi Nhubu, who was facing charges of sodomising another man has been acquitted after the state failed to prove that he, indeed, committed the offence.

Through his lawyer Liberty Gono, the Heartfelt International Ministries pastor pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Circumstances surrounding the matter were that, on August 22 last year, Nhubu met the complainant at Total Samora Machel where he wanted to talk about a task that Nhubu wanted to give him. Nhubu reportedly told the complainant that he had a small task of painting and fixing his father’s house.

They reportedly drove to Eastlea to discuss about the task in question. When they arrived in Eastlea, the court heard that Nhubu asked the complainant if he was a ‘secret keeper’ and if he could hug a man. Afterwards Nhubu is said to have asked the complainant to hug him, and he complied.

After that, the now acquitted man-of-the-cloth is said to have forcibly stripped the complainant naked, removing his trousers before sodomising him. Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa was also told that after sodomising the complainant, Pastor Nhubu drove him back to where he had met him.

Mugwagwa dismissed the case for lack of evidence on the part of the state.

State Media