It’s Charles Manyuchi vs Magomed Kurbanov in Russia

In a match dedicated to his hero Langton School Boy Tinago, Zimbabwe boxer Charles Manyuchi will tomorrow night fight Russian boxer Magomed Kurbanov for the International Boxing Federation super welterweight title at the DIVS Arena, Ekatarinberg.

Manyuchi won here on same venue in May 2016 when he beat Russian Dmitry Mikhaylenko in round 6 to claim the World Boxing Council silver crown.

But Kurbanov (23) nicknamed the “Black Lion” is a tough opponent with 14 wins (11 of them by knockout) and no loss at the moment.

Manyuchi told Herald that he would be dedicating the fight to Langton “Schoolboy” Tinago who gave him advice to “make hay while the sun is still shining.”