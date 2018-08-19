Policeman caught pants down with high school girl, stripped, bashed

A gang of six men from Serima has been remanded in custody after it stripped na-ked a male police officer who was allegedly caught in the act with a high school student at Matizha Business Centre.

They appeared before magistrate Victor Mohammed facing charges of kidnapping, unlawful detention and criminal insulting Yahroostaggae Chiwara who is based at Chatsworth Police Station.The incident happened on Tuesday evening last week.

The suspects are Elisha Maburutse (29) of Manjengwa Village, Manasa Mudzamiri (31) of Mubaiwa Village, Innocent Mapfumo (24) of Gondongwe Village, Artwell Hozheri (19) of Mubaiwa Village, Hillary Nyanda of Nyanda Village and Last Tavarwisa (24) of Mugari Village.

It is the State case that Chiwara and the girl who is a student at Chikwengwere High School (name withheld because of age) were seated in an Opel Kadett. The six claim they caught them having s-x.

The six started beating the complainants and ordered both to remove all their clothes leaving them with panties and started taking pictures. Another cop Talent Chitambira came with Levius Dube and tried to rescue the two but they failed and Dube fled the scene.

The complainants were ordered to get into the car together with the accused and one of the accused drove off to the grandparents of the girl. The gang force marched the two loverbeds into the kitchen and started beating them again.

A team of local officers and army personnel later rescued the victims. They arrested the accused and recovered a Samsung J3 that was being used to take pictures.