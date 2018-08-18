ZBC to broadcast live Chamisa-Mnangagwa election court case

HARARE: The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation(ZBC) has been granted broadcast rights for the election petition by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, which goes before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, August 22.

In a letter written to ZBC by the JSC secretary Mr Walter Chikwana, the national broadcaster has also been given the capacity to distribute the live signal feed to other broadcasters who may be interested in covering the court proceedings live.

The Constitutional Court hearing will take place on Wednesday the 22nd of August.