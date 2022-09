Veteran football commentator, Charles Mabika has rubbished reports that he has died.

Following a report by an online news publication, suggesting that CNN as Mabika is affectionately known has died, he assured his fans that he is alive and well.

“Do not be alarmed by Fake News circulating, I am alive and well,” Mabika wrote on his Facebook page.

Apparently, Mabika is one of the most celebrated football commentators to ever emerge from Zimbabwe.

Zwnews