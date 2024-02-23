Chaplain Phiri Overwhelmed as Sir Wicknell Gifts Car and $10,000, Recalls Emotional Journey

Chaplain Phiri was overcome with emotion as she expressed her gratitude to Sir Wicknell for his generous gift of a car and $10,000. Taking to Facebook, she tearfully shared her heartfelt thanks, recounting how Sir Wicknell had relieved her of her embarrassment. She pleaded for assistance in expressing her gratitude to those who had been supportive, acknowledging the challenges they faced.

Reflecting on her difficult upbringing, Chaplain Phiri shared the struggles she endured alongside her single mother, who worked tirelessly to provide for the family. Recounting a particularly harrowing memory, she described a time when her mother, unable to afford food, left them hungry for two days. Driven by desperation, Chaplain Phiri ventured into a field to steal maize cobs but was apprehended and subjected to a humiliating punishment. However, her honesty about the dire circumstances led to an unexpected act of compassion from her punisher, who took her to buy groceries instead.

Tragically, Chaplain Phiri’s mother passed away from an illness related to HIV, leaving her longing for her presence, especially now that she could have supported her in return.