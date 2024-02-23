Chaplain Phiri Overwhelmed as Sir Wicknell Gifts Car and $10,000, Recalls Emotional Journey

Chaplain Phiri was overcome with emotion as she expressed her gratitude to Sir Wicknell for his generous gift of a car and $10,000. Taking to Facebook, she tearfully shared her heartfelt thanks, recounting how Sir Wicknell had relieved her of her embarrassment. She pleaded for assistance in expressing her gratitude to those who had been supportive, acknowledging the challenges they faced.
Reflecting on her difficult upbringing, Chaplain Phiri shared the struggles she endured alongside her single mother, who worked tirelessly to provide for the family. Recounting a particularly harrowing memory, she described a time when her mother, unable to afford food, left them hungry for two days. Driven by desperation, Chaplain Phiri ventured into a field to steal maize cobs but was apprehended and subjected to a humiliating punishment. However, her honesty about the dire circumstances led to an unexpected act of compassion from her punisher, who took her to buy groceries instead.
Tragically, Chaplain Phiri’s mother passed away from an illness related to HIV, leaving her longing for her presence, especially now that she could have supported her in return.
Chaplain Phiri was in tears as she thanked Sir Wicknell for gifting her a car and $10 000.
She said on Facebook : “Tendai Sir Wicknell vakabvisawo kunyadziswa kwangu, ndakuudzai kuti ndaisekwa nemota yangu, ndaiti ndikasvika kuconference ndaitsvaga kuseri kwekunoviga mota yangu kuti zvimwe vanhu vangandiseka kuti anonamata Mwari upiko koseyi iye achitambura, Ndibatsirei kungovatenda. Zvakaoma vadikani.
Pandaifamba pose ndaisekwa, vamwe vakafunga kuti ndinorwara njere, nekuda kwekutambura, vamwe vakasuduruka pandiri asi kuudenga kuna Mwari.”
She spoke at length about her tough childhood with her single mother struggling to feed the family. She said at one time her mother left them for two days without food. She went into a field and stole some maize cobs but was caught. She was stripped naked and lashed. When she explained why she stole to the woman beating her she took pity on her and took her to the shops and bought her groceries.
Her mother later died from an HIV related illness. She wished her mother had been alive today so she could provide for her.
Zimbabwean beauty queen, Nokutenda Marumba is in the top five at the Miss World Head… Read More
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has expressed concern on the looming drought, tells chiefs to play… Read More
Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson of masterminding… Read More
LUSAKA, Zambia – Zambia’s kwacha is Africa’s best performing currency against the U.S. dollar so… Read More
Vice President Kembo Mohadi has commenced a three-day visit to Lilongwe, engaging with Malawian government… Read More
Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's bid for a third… Read More