Zim beauty queen in top 5 for Miss World Head to Head Challenge

Zimbabwean beauty queen, Nokutenda Marumba is in the top five at the Miss World Head to Head challenge held in India.
The competition was held last night where she was selected together with Botswana, Nigeria, England and Lebanon.
The 21-year-old beauty queen who is also the reigning Miss Universe Zimbabwe first princess is doing well in the pageant where more than 100 countries are represented.
The final pageant is set for the 9th of next month where the reigning Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska from Poland will hand over the crown.
Zbc
