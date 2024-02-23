Make the rain come or I will fire you- President Mnangagwa tells chiefs

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has expressed concern on the looming drought, tells chiefs to play their traditional role on rainmaking or face the axe.

Speaking while commissioning tractors at Mushagashe Youth Vocational Training Centre during the National Youth Day commemorations, President Mnangagwa said it is the duty of chiefs to see to it that the rains come.

Zimbabwe is facing a drought as crops start showing moisture stress.

The Hunger Hotspots report by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) identifies 18 hunger “hotspots” in a total of 22 countries where food security is expected to significantly deteriorate between November 2023 to April 2024, and Zimbabwe is among those hunger hotspots.

The WFP states that the food insecurity situation is worst in some parts of Zimbabwe, especially in Matebeleland provinces, and is continuing to deteriorate in this lean season.

Zwnews