Image credit: OpenParlyZw

There was chaos at the 1913 Ordinary session of Harare City Council recently as councillors clash over the way Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume was handling the meeting.

This was after Mafume had thrown out Deputy Mayor, Lucky Mukunguma from the chambers after he called him an idiot.

Meanwhile, some councillors have lost confidence in the water the local authority is pumping to residents.

During the recent, council meeting, a number of councillors brought their own bottled water.

Zwnews