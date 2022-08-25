THE Zimbabwe netball team, the Gems, are through to the semi-finals of the Africa Netball World Cup qualifiers after beating Tanzania 43-33 in Pretoria, South Africa this Wednesday.

The victory over Tanzania this Wednesday saw the Gems progressing to the semifinals with a game to spare.

Without their big star Joice Takaidza who started on the bench and fellow shooter Sharon Bwanali, the Gems did not show any signs of weakness as they romped to victory with a ten-point cushion.

“We have 12 players and all of them are equally good going into this game we were prepared because we knew this game was going to be tough and important for us to ensure that we progress to the semi-finals so we are happy the team did not disappoint, they gave their all and made us proud,” said Assistant coach Tatenda Shinya.

Wing attacker Beaular Hlungwane was all smiles after she was named player of the match.

“It was a tough game and we went into this match knowing that our opponents are a strong team so we had to play and fight as a team till we got this positive result,” she said.

Zimbabwe will face South Africa in the last group match which is now a battle for the top spot in group A.

The two sides will meet with South Africa at the top of the group courtesy of a better record in terms of points scored after the two nations won all their three group matches.

The Gems are likely to face Malawi in the semi-finals as they top group B.

All You Need To Know: Netball World Cup Qualifiers – Africa

The Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers will run from the 21st – 27th August, and are the second of the five qualifiers for the Netball World Cup 2023 (NWC2023), in Cape Town South Africa.

The event will be hosted by Netball South Africa, and will take place in Pretoria where the hosts South Africa, as well as Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Kenya and Eswatini will all be participating.

The two top finishing teams from the event will then be invited by World Netball to compete at the NWC2023, this does not include South Africa who have already pre-qualified for the NWC2023 as hosts.

If South Africa finish in the top two, the third place team will be invited to compete at NWC2023.