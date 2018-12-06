Chamisa’s MDC suspends party VP Elias Mudzuri for endorsing ED Mnangagwa

Harare: The MDC National Standing Committee has resolved to suspend its Vice President Engineer Elias Mudzuri, a circulating press release alleges.

“The Vice President Elias Mudzuri is suspended pending disciplinary action a party directive against endorsing Emmerson Mnangagwa,” reads the press release.

The document is signed by Party Spokesperson and Acting Mayor of Harare Jacob Mapfume.

Mudzuri is accused of attending a meeting of parliament officials at State House, a view which interpreted as endorsing the Presidency of Emmerson Mnangagwa which MDC has always disputed.