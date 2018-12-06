BREAKING News: Psychology Maziwisa, Pambuka found guilty, JAILED

HARARE: Former Zanu PF MP Psychology Maziwisa and broadcaster Oscar Pambuka have been convicted of defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company of $12, 500 in a botched public relations deal.

The duo were convicted this afternoon at a Harare magistrates court.

The two were sentenced to an effective two and half years in Jail.

During Mugabe days, Maziwisa and Pambuka were fraudulently awarded a tender to do public relations work for Zesa Holdings by former Energy minister Samuel Undenge at a time the power utility had its own functional public relations department.

The tender was awarded to their firm Fruitful Communications (Pvt) Ltd.

No public relations work as done.