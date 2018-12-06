NO cheap politics, Focus on economic development: War veterans told

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

The Zimbabwe’s war veterans have been lambasted and called on to put national interest, before party issues and cheap politicking.

The war vets recently torched storm among citizens when they suggested that the Constitution be amended to peg the age of presidential aspirants at 52 from the current 40. The move is meant to bar Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance, (MDC-Alliance) president Nelson Chamisa from challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the next election set for 2023.

Chamisa gave Mnangagwa, a run for his money in the just ended contested polls, that he narrowly won through a court verdict.

Meanwhile, MDC aligned youth group, the Generational Consensus (GC) has called on the war veterans to and its leaders to come to their senses, for their call to have the age limit raised.

Speaking at a press conference held in the capital yesterday, GC spokesperson Pride Mukono said the call by the ex-combatants is unfortunate, discriminatory, and against the country’s Constitution, founded on the basis of equal treatment, fairness, justice, and democratic ethos.

Mukono challenged Mnangagwa and his government as well as the war veterans to rather focus on the problems be-wielding the nation, that include the nose-diving economy, fuel crisis, and the cash problems.

Meanwhile, the youths’ sentiments come at the time President Mnangagwa is facing a host of challenges, amid suspected issues of legitimacy as most governments who had reportedly promised to help him built the country’s economy are seemingly nowhere to be seen.

Mnangagwa, just like his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, has inked several economic deals which up to now have remained a pie in the sky.