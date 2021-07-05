Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu has pleaded with Kudakwashe Tagwirei to stop looting from Zimbabweans.

Meanwhile, in one of his emails Tagwirei seemingly implicated the President referring to him as HE, an acronym for His Excellency.

In a leaked email below; Tagwirei wrote: “HE wants that money to be paid after I show him the directors, owners of Sotic-Documents.”



Commenting on this, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said:

“Kudakwashe Tagwirei implicates the President in this email, referring to him as HE, an acronym for His Excellency.

“The Government & @MthuliNcube said Tagwirei had nothing to do with Kuvimba, a company in which Government has a 65% stake.”

Apparently, Mpofu has also questioned the ‘HE’ in Tagwirei’s email.

Mpofu wrote:

“HE wants that money to be paid after I show him the directors, owners of Sotic-Documents”

“Who is HE?

“Does he have any interests in “one of the biggest companies in Southern Africa?

“What are those interests? What is the relationship between Kuda and HE? Ndaremerwa.”

Mpofu later pleaded with Tagwirei to stop looting:

“Mukoma Kuda takwana please. Kuba kusvika maba nechikafu chembwa. Toti kudini dura zvarisisina mapete? Please dzorai tsvimbo. Muri munhu wekuziva blaz.”

