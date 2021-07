ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the death of a second armed robber who was involved in a shootout with police crack team on 3rd July 2021 has died.

The suspect Richard Mutanga passed on at Parirenyatya Hospital on the 4th July 2021.

Meanwhile, ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi says the detectives are on the ground pursuing the other robbery suspects who escaped.

-Zwnews