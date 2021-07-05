A storeroom at Kwekwe City Council containing important documents was on Saturday burnt to ashes a position which is likely going to affect the ongoing investigations on the local authority.

Apparently, a Commission of inquiry was recently set up to investigate alleged corruption, manupilation of tender procedures and illegal parcelling out of stands among many other allegations being levelled against officials at Kwekwe City Council and the destruction of the storeroom is a setback.

The burnt facility contained council records from 2019 and before and will likely affect progress of the Commission of Inquiry set up last week.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana commented on the development.

“What you are seeing in this picture are remnants of a Kwekwe City Council storeroom that burnt down on Saturday.

“The facility contained council records from 2019 and before and this will may affect progress of the Commission of Inquiry set up last week,” he said.

-Zwnews