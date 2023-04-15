Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer Thabani Mpofu says he will not take his eyes off President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa after being implicated in the Gold Mafia’ scandal.

Mpofu who represented Chamisa in a court case against Mnangagwa on the disputed 2018 presidential election results says he will gun for those with state power after they have been named in the scandal.

“I’m not taking my eyes off ED and Zanu PF.

“I won’t “fight” anyone who does not have state power and against whom no legitimate political competition exists.

“Eyes on the ball. The goal is to remove ED and Zanu PF. Don’t be distracted. FOCUS.”

He urged members of the public from attacking Lovemore Madhuku for being Uebert Angel’s lawyer, but said it is the ‘criminals’ who should be lambasted.

“Let’s keep Madhuku out of this.

“Everyone needs a lawyer.

“We have the Mafia boss and his worthless and corrupt friends to deal with. Eyes on the ball.

“This sabbath, rest from your labours but not from the task of freeing the mother land. We can do no other.”

Mpofu also says, President Mnangagwa’s ally Uebert Angel should be paraded before the courts:

“Taken at its highest, this defence establishes criminal intent. On those occasions when he was not playing along, when he thought the guys were genuine, Uebert Angel demonstrated criminal intent. He must on the strength of his defence be arraigned before a criminal court.”

However, according to the Constitution, President Mnangagwa enjoys immunity to prosecution.

Zwnews