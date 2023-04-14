The CCC, led by Nelson Chamisa, has denied claims that it has abandoned Job Sikhala, the jailed Zengeza West MP.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere dismissed the notion as mere propaganda, stating that Sikhala remains a citizen and a change champion who is working for the citizens of Zimbabwe.

Sikhala’s spokesperson, Freddy Michael Masarirevu, also confirmed that Chamisa made efforts to see Sikhala during a visit to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, showing his support for the incarcerated lawmaker.

This comes after journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono accused the CCC of abandoning Sikhala, leading to clashes on social media with CCC activists. In the meantime, an independent civic group called Poverty Liberation Movement, co-founded by Sikhala, is organizing a solidarity visit to his family on Saturday.

Sikhala was arrested in June 2022 for allegedly inciting public violence in relation to clashes at the funeral wake of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali, who was allegedly murdered by a ZANU PF supporter.