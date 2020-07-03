The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has claimed that state security agents from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) on Friday ‘besieged’ the Masvingo residence of its Youth Assembly national organiser, Godfrey Kurauone.

According to the MDC-A, upon finding out that Kurauone, who is also Ward 4 Masvingo Councillor was nowhere to be found, the spy agents reportedly coerced his wife to furnish them with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the youth official.

“State agents besieged the residence of MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Organiser, Godfrey Kurauone who’s the councillor for Ward 4 Masvingo urban. They coerced his wife to give them details of his whereabouts. The intimidation of the opposition continues. We remain resolute,” said the party in a tweet Friday afternoon.

The party was yet to avail fresher details to the matter during the time of publishing.

The latest incident comes at a time when the opposition has been shouldering the blame for its woes on Zanu PF leader and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom they accuse of being bitter for ‘losing’ to Chamisa in the disputed presidential race of the 2018 harmonised elections.

Since his controversial loss to Mnangagwa, Chamisa has defiantly refused to recognise the septuagenarian as the legitimately elected Head of State and Government for the Republic of Zimbabwe.

more details to follow…

