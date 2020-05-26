The Nelson Chamisa-led main opposition MDC Alliance has said its Harare Province Youth Organiser, Lovejoy ‘Dunga’ Chitengu has been arrested.

The party’s Youth Assembly deputy spokesperson, Womberaishe Nhende made the revelations this morning but expressed worry over the use of a ‘problematic’ Toyota Quantum with unregistered number plates, which was used in Chitengu’s alleged arrest.

“Lovejoy Chitengu aka Dunga, MDC Alliance Harare Province Youth Organiser ‘has been aŕrested’. He was taken by (the) same Toyota Quantum with unmarked plates which has been problematic at Park Town Hospital where the three girls who were abducted by the state are hospitalized and recovering,” said Nhende.

“Lovejoy has been taken to Harare central police station (and) we are yet to get the reason why he was taken early morning today around 6 am . Persecution by Prosecution continues in Zimbabwe as police and state agents continue to harass anyone aligned to Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi proved fruitless during the time of publishing.

More details to follow….

Zwnews