Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says his administration will transform the process of declaring and conferring hero status in the country.

In his Heroes Day message, Chamisa said no party is equal to or bigger than Zimbabwe, adding that the heroes of Zimbabwe shall be determined by and through stakeholders, an independent body that confers hero status.

He said under his government all heroes from war, sports, social and economic front will be honoured:

“We will have a template to determine hero status with input from citizens in its design. -And why is it just for political heroes? What about social, economic, sports and community heroes?”

Chamisa pointed out that his government will launch a Liberation museum and Liberation struggle movie or film, strengthen education on history, heritage, national pride and patriotism.

He said the Heroes acre & other monuments to be revamped through ICTs & modern infrastructure for domestic & international tourism.

Zwnews