President Emmerson Mnangagwa has paid tribute to the country’s living and fallen heroes.

“The brave departed comrades took a pledge to perish rather than yield to a brutal & oppressive colonial settler system so that we may live in happiness, freedom, independence & prosperity” – President Mnangagwa said.

He also pointed out that, the country’s policy of engagement and re-engagement should not be mistaken as an excuse to dictate terms to Zimbabwe, thus undermining ideals for which heroes laid down their lives.

Below is some of the key points from Mnangagwa’s national address which is currently underway at the Heroes Acre.

“Today is a day set aside to remember and celebrate gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who sacrificed for the liberation and development of our motherland, Zimbabwe.

“This annual event has had to be modified to make it compliant with COVID-19 pandemic precautions. It also occurs against the sombre backdrop of the passing on of yet another national hero, Cde Jane Ngwenya, who fell last Thursday.

“She would have been in attendance to receive the second highest honour which Zimbabwe confers on her distinguished children.

“Sadly that honour is now being conferred posthumously,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa, is set to honour posthumously several historical personages who stand high and prominent in annals of the Nation.

He said the Second Republic has exhibited a sharp sense of history and identity as it strives.

Honours and Awards will be conferred on 25 historical personages – late and living – and on 14 institutions.

Dominant among institutions are several State Universities which have played a key role in Research and Development, R&D, as Zimbabwe struggles to industrialise and beat global shocks, key among them COVID-19 pandemic.

Charamba says this year’s Heroes Commemorations are being attended by progressive sections of the National Opposition.

The Second Republic has committed time and resources towards building institutions and mechanisms for National Unity.

In his address to the Nation, the President evoked the spirit of National Resistance on the strength of which Zimbabwe’s sovereignty will be safeguarded.

In commemorating National Heroes, the President also thanked those progressive countries which helped Zimbabwe attain her independence.

He said the policy of engagement and re-engagement should not be mistaken as an excuse to dictate terms to Zimbabwe, thus undermining ideals for which heroes laid down their lives.

The President paid singular tribute to health personnel for playing a frontline role in the fight against Covid 19, recently, Cabinet broadened the vaccination campaign by enlisting the involvement of private healthcare givers.

More details to follow…

Zwnews