Deputy Provincial Mining Director arrested by ZACC

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Deputy Provincial Mining Director for Mashonaland West, Junior Mudyawabikwa and former Surveyor with Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Robson Farayi Chinanayi for extortion.
The duo allegedly extorted USD5000.00 from an applicant for a mining certificate.
Mudyawabikwa and Chinanayi will appear at Chinhoyi Magistrate court today (Tuesday, 20 February 2024).
More details later…
Zwnews
