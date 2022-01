President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gone on annual leave until February 5, his spokesman George Charamba says.

However, Mnangagwa is sticking around as he will not be leaving the country.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is acting president.

Mnangagwa recently sent Chiwenga to represent him at the SADC Troika Summit in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Zwnews