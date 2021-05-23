Award-winning Bulawayo-born dancer-cum-musician, Lethokuhle ‘Letty’ Ncube who was the frontline dancer for IYASA has now dumped the dancefloor for adult industry!

Letty, who won the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2019 Outstanding Female Dancer, was on Friday trending after her seductive nude pictures went viral on social networking platforms.

She now goes by the porn moniker “Sexylinda” on p*rn site.

Stripchat is an internationally acclaimed adult website and social network which features free live-streaming webcam performances with participants nude doing sexual activities online.

The participants often get paid through the number of streams, views and tips from those watching from the “terraces.”

Letty who moved to South Africa early this year to pursue her solo music career, told the state media that it was not her intention for her “little secret” to be of public knowledge.

She claimed that a close person in her life is trying to destroy her future as she is almost about to make it in the Mzansi’s music industry.

“People are trying to destroy me with this, honestly, it was not my intention for my private life to be known to the public.

“I know the person who is doing all this, he is close to me and jealousy pushed the person to publish those images because I am doing good in my life,” said Letty in a nine-minute WhatsApp call interview with this reporter.

She went on to say that the nudes are not going to intimidate or destroy her.

“Everything happens for a reason and such things will come to pass. I had my own reasons of playing with my punani and it must bother no one. If Abantu belenkinga abadlalise into zabo (if people have problems, they must play with their sexual private parts).

“I know as we speak you want to public this, you can go ahead this will not destroy my image because I am no longer coming back to Zimbabwe, this is what the person who is behind this wanted,” said Letty.

Letty said she is making serious moves and connections in Mzansi.

“I am having talks with Kamo Mphela and Limpopo Boy for possible dancing collaborations, I am still trying to source money for the deals to come to fruition (perhaps that’s the reason why she turned to a pornstar).

“This Stripchat thing is not going to defeat me, people must focus on the good things I am about to do with my career, I am setting the bar higher,” said the dance Queen from Cowdray Park.

State media