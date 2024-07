An armed robber Isaac Pomerai Chamisa, 34, from Masvingo Province was last week sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for four counts of robbery.

He was recently found guilty of the offences hence the long sentence.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed displeasure over cases of armed robberies.

Apparently, in some cases members of the country’s defense forces have been implicated for allegedly taking part or as suppliers of fire arms used.

